I passed out twice: Kubra Khan recalls tough experience of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Film and TV star Kubra Khan shared the tough experience of the rigorous training schedules while filming for the drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

Appearing at a chat show on a private news channel, the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star revealed that she was shocked when offered the show in the first place.

“I was actually not expecting Sinf-e-Aahan because there was a time when I had gained a certain amount of weight, and the girls in the show, they had to be really fit to go to Army [for the cadet training], and I was quite out of shape,” Khan told the host.

Further speaking about the strict training that Khan and her other female co-stars underwent for the serial, she shared that it was one scene of an obstacle course, in which she passed out because of her claustrophobia.

“It was merely 3-second footage in the final cut, where we had to go through a tunnel during an obstacle course. When the director said ‘action’, I got into it but my G3 got stuck with a cylinder, and I’m extremely claustrophobic, so soon as I got out of it – first among all – I passed out,” Khan detailed.

Khan also shared that she tested positive for covid-19 during the shoot and got only a four-day break from the training. “The first day I flew back after COVID, it was a parade shoot and I passed out again,” she added.

‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ was a story of seven girls from different backgrounds and walks of life who abandoned routine female duties to achieve something greater than themselves and the expectations of their families by responding to their country’s call to duty.

The Nadeem Baig directorial starred Khan with Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, and Dananeer Mobeen in main roles.