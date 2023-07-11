‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ reimagined as a ‘murder mystery’ and you cannot disagree!

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s cult classic ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has been reimagined as a great ‘murder mystery’ and you cannot disagree with the hilarious theory.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral take of influencer Karan Mirchandani on the classic is going to change your love for Bollywood feel-good, rom-coms for the rest of your life, and bet you cannot watch the film again without rethinking the plot this way.

According to the digital creator, who calls himself a ‘chronic Bollywood overthinker’, the most favourite high-school romance of the 90s kids was actually an unsolved ‘murder mystery’, packaged as a romantic comedy.

In the viral reel, with over 11 million views on the gram, Mirchandani asserted that the two main characters of ‘KKHH’, high-school besties Rahul (Shahrukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) were always aware of their love for each other, but being from a humble background, they did not possess a lot of wealth. So when they realized the new student, Tina (Rani Mukerji) is rich, they hatched a conspiracy for Rahul to marry Tina, who would ‘mysteriously’ die years later and Rahul would be able to inherit all his late wife’s wealth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mirchandani (@karan_mir)

However, when they had a baby girl, Rahul and Anjali, troubled about their plan, decided to get his daughter on board for their reunion, and wrote eight letters to her for each birthday, conditioning her to fulfil her late mother’s wish to reunite the high school lovers.

This way, the younger Anjali helped in fulfilling their years-long mission despite the fact that the ghost of her mother tried to stop her on the day.

Surprisingly, numerous netizens were quickly taken by the explanation and showed their agreement in the comments section, while others decided to further build on to the conspiracy theory started by Mirchandani.

Let us know, Karan Johar or Karan Mirchandani, whose version of ‘KKHH’ has your vote?

KJo’s directorial debut, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, starring one of the most iconic trios, Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol along with an extended cameo by Salman Khan, was originally about a tomboy, Anjali, who was secretly in love with her best friend, Rahul, who chose to marry Tina instead. After eight years, she underwent a transformation for a more girly look.

The cult flick was a major success both in India as well as abroad and claimed several Box Office records and various accolades at prestigious award ceremonies.

Farah Khan shares a trivia about Salman Khan from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’