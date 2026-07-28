Sana Saeed, the actor best known for playing young Anjali in Shah Rukh Khan’s 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – has opened up about her years-long struggle with bulimia.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sana reflected on the shame, confusion and isolation that marked her journey, saying she believed she was dealing with a personal failing rather than a recognised mental health condition.

“I carried so much shame around it, thinking I was the only one dealing with this,” she said. “I thought it was just a bad habit.”

The actor shared that she spent nearly six years struggling in silence because she had never heard of bulimia or understood that what she was experiencing was an eating disorder. She said her perspective changed after she came across a book on recovery that helped her identify her condition.

“That’s when the real healing began,” Sana recalled, adding that it took another four years for her to fully recover.

Looking back, the actor said she often wonders how different her experience might have been if awareness about eating disorders had been more widespread during her younger years.

Today, Sana says she has fully recovered and is in a much healthier place, both physically and emotionally.

“I am fully recovered and I have never felt more at home in my body or my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post earlier.