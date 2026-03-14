Kuldeep Yadav Marries Vanshika Chaddha In Dreamy Mussoorie Wedding

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with his childhood friend, Vanshika Chaddha on Saturday in the scenic hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

The wedding took place at the luxurious Welcomhotel The Savoy, which was reportedly booked exclusively for several days to host the guests and multi-day festivities.

The couple, both originally from Kanpur and having grown up just 3 km apart, got engaged privately last year (in a ceremony in Lucknow). Their wedding was postponed from an original plan in November 2025 so Kuldeep could focus on India’s successful T20 World Cup 2026 campaign (which they won).

The event was attended by several current and former Indian cricketers, including 2026 T20 World Cup teammates Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh, as well as Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pre-wedding events included a colorful Sangeet ceremony on Friday evening, with viral photos and videos showing the couple in coordinated traditional outfits.

One popular clip features Kuldeep and Vanshika walking hand-in-hand amid pyrotechnics lighting up the background.

Vanshika works as an employee with LIC (Life Insurance Corporation). Kuldeep’s father, Ram Singh Yadav, personally invited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the wedding.

Social media has been buzzing with fan congratulations, photos from the Sangeet, and glimpses of the joyous celebrations.