KARACHI: A real parental aunt turned out to be the killer of a three-year-old niece, Kulsoom, in Quaidabad, Karachi, police say.

Police have arrested the paternal aunt of the deceased, Kulsoom, in connection with her murder, nearly a month after the child’s body was found outside her home.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Abdul Khaliq Pirzada said the girl’s aunt, identified as the prime suspect, had confessed to killing the child, Kulsoom. Another suspect, the woman’s brother, has also been arrested.

According to police, the aunt subjected Kulsoom to severe physical violence before killing her. Investigators say she then placed the child’s body in a sack and asked her brother, Nadir, to leave it outside the family’s home.

Police said the victim had suffered extensive injuries, and further investigations are underway.

SSP Malir police said officers had initially detained more than 50 people during the investigation and collected DNA samples from all of them. However, none of the DNA matched.

It is to be mentioned that Kulsoom’s body was discovered in a sack outside her home in Karachi’s Quaidabad area last month.

Police said the child had gone missing at around 12 Noon, but her family did not report her disappearance immediately.