KARACHI, July 20: The DNA report in the murder case of three-year-old Kulsoom, whose body was found in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, has revealed several key findings, ARY News has learned.

According to the report, the child’s shirt contained a mixed DNA profile from at least three individuals, while her trousers carried a mixed profile from at least two people.

The report also found mixed DNA on the sack in which Kulsoom’s body was recovered.

However, forensic experts said the mixed DNA was not present in sufficient quantity to generate separate DNA profiles, making it impossible to match the samples with any suspect.

Investigators collected 25 samples from the child’s body, clothing and the sack. Police initially obtained DNA samples from 14 individuals before collecting additional samples from several more people during the investigation.

According to laboratory records, the police submitted samples on June 24, June 25 and July 3 for forensic examination.

The report further noted that foam was found around the child’s mouth, but the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

One chemical analysis report is still awaited, which investigators hope may help establish the circumstances surrounding the three-year-old’s death.

Earlier, Police uncovered new details in the murder of three-year-old Kulsoom in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, with the child’s paternal aunt confessing to the crime and revealing the motive behind the killing.

According to police sources, the suspect admitted during interrogation that she killed her niece following frequent disputes among the children of two brothers.

Investigators said the arguments between the cousins had led to tensions within the family, which allegedly led to the fatal attack.

Police said the accused brutally killed Kulsoom before placing her body in a sack. She then allegedly called her brother, Nadir, and asked him to dispose of the body.

However, instead of taking the body to a distant location, the suspect’s brother allegedly left the sack containing the child’s body just inside the entrance of the house, police said. He had earlier confessed to his role in the case.

Investigators also said multiple injury marks were found on the child’s legs during the post-mortem examination. The suspects have claimed that the child was not sexually assaulted before the murder, although police said forensic investigations are continuing.