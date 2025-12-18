Kumar Sanu takes legal action against ex-wife in defamation case

Indian playback singer Kumar Sanu filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya at the Bombay High Court. The lawsuit began on December 17.

The renowned singer filed the case seeking Rs 30 lakh in damages and the removal of interviews in which she allegedly spoke ill of him. Kumar Sanu and Rita’s divorce was legally confirmed in 2001.

In the petition filed by Sanu, he claimed that Ms Bhattacharya gave interviews to entertainment platforms like Viral Bhayani and Film Window. During the interviews, she made defamatory statements about him.

The petition stated that Bhattacharya accused the singer of starving her during pregnancy, locking the kitchen, denying her milk and medical care, and conducting court proceedings while she was expecting.

In the interviews, she also claimed that Sanu had multiple affairs while he was married to her and neglected his family. In September 2025, the interviews were widely circulated on social media and became a talking point among netizens.

Sanu, in his petition, also claimed that the remarks made by his ex-wife violated the consent terms recorded during their divorce proceedings before the Bandra Family Court on February 9, 2001. Whilst diving deeper into the details, he stated that the clause ensured that neither party would make any allegations against the other in the future. The petition argued that Ms Bhattacharya’s statements caused reputational harm and mental distress.

A legal notice was sent to Ms Bhattacharya on September 27. It stated that if the interviews were not taken down, criminal prosecution would follow. It read, “Our Client emphasises the grave nature of the defamatory statements made by you and the serious legal consequences that may follow if immediate remedial action is not taken”.

The notice also highlighted the allegations made by Bhattacharya. “You have alleged, inter alia, that Our Client failed to provide you food during pregnancy, that his family members are ‘ill-mannered’ and ‘uncultured,’ and have even questioned the adoption process that Our Client undertook”.

The petition also included, “These derogatory remarks have created false impressions within social and professional circles among neighbours and in potential business opportunities, resulting in substantial monetary and reputational loss”.

Apart from financial damages and takedown orders, the legal notice also warned of action under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita if the defendants fail to retract the statements.