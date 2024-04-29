Kung Fu Panda helps makers set new box office record

Kung Fu Panda 4 has generated around $503.5 million at the global box office, helping DreamWorks Animation become the owner of the most animated franchises that have crossed the $2 billion milestone.

The franchise’s business at the box office has also helped it become the seventh highest-grossing animated franchise in history, as per a report by Deadline.

Actor Jack Black returned to give voice to the character of Po, the anthropomorphic panda who became a kung fu master in the animated franchise, which kicked off in 2008.

Released in March, Kung Fun Panda 4 returned with $57.9 million in the first three days at the domestic box office. This made it DreamWork Animation’s second-best opening only behind the original movie which generated $60.2 million in the first three days.

DreamWorks Animation has now become the owner of the most animated franchises that have crossed the $2 billion mark between Kung Fu Panda, Shrek, and Madagascar.

Meanwhile, the movie has generated enough for the makers to produce a likely Kung Fu Panda 5.

It is pertinent to mention that the recent movie was the cheapest movie of the franchise made with a budget of $85 million.

Despite only outgrossing three of the 13 other movies from the three DreamWorks franchises, the movie has beaten many other competitors in terms of profitability.

Out of the three franchises of DreamWorks Animation, the fourth part is also the highest-grossing movie from to have been released in the 2020s so far.