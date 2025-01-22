Kurram: Body of driver found, killed in relief convoy attack

KURRAM: Police said that the dead body of a driver killed in attack on a relief convoy has been found and death toll in the incident has soared to nine.

“The dead body of driver Tanveer Abbas has been found from Arawali area,” police officials said. “The dead bodies of other drivers were also found from the same place few days back,” according to police.

The authorities have launched a search operation in Bagan and surrounding areas in Lower Kurram region.

Earlier, Kurram district administration closed Tal-Para Chinar Road for one week owing to search operation in strife-torn Lower Kurram.

A protest sit-in continuing at Mandori, as the central highway has been blocked for last 113 days.

Local administration has said that arrangements being made for the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Yesterday, a convoy of 22 trucks carrying relief items including edibles, medicines and other essential commodities have reached Hangu.

Earlier, security forces taken control of Bagan Bazaar in Kurram, aiming to restore order in the region.

Several bunkers, four each belonging to the Watezai tribe and Tori tribe in Irfani Kalay, have been vacated during the operation.

In the light of attacks on convoys and unrest, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

On January 18, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud said that a major operation will be launched in four locations of the district to eliminate the terrorists.

He said the displaced persons being relocated to Tal and Hangu for their safety.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared up in the restive region once more as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.