Militants behind attack on Kurram DC ‘identified’

PESHAWAR: In a major development, militants behind the attack on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud in Kurram district have been identified, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to official sources, the attack, which occurred on Saturday, left Deputy Commissioner and three security personnel injured.

Sources revealed that in addition to the five suspects, cases will be registered against other facilitators involved in the attack. The individuals involved in firing will be handed over to the authorities and arrests will be made promptly after the case is registered.

The Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold a high-level meeting in Kohat on Sunday, which will be attended by the RPO Kohat, DPO Kurram, and other senior officials whereas the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also attend the meeting, sources said.

Earlier, the initial investigation report of attack on a convoy carrying food, medicine, and other essential items in Kurram, Pakistan, revealed new details, ARY News reported.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the restive region once more today, as Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident.

According to reports, the convoy was on its way to Kurram when armed men opened fire on the deputy commissioner’s vehicle and other official cars leaving him injured along with a police officer, and a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel. The attack occurred around 10:35 am, amid negotiations between local authorities and militants to clear the road before the convoy’s departure.

The authorities have vowed to take action against those responsible. A joint investigation report by police and agencies has been compiled and submitted to the provincial government.

According to local administration, the deputy commissioner’s vehicle came under attack in in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. The deputy commissioner was rushed to Lower Alizai Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to stable.

DC Javedullah Mehsud is among those who played a significant part in attempts to bring calm back to the area.

Prior to this, it was reported that the Kurram peace deal will be implemented from Saturday January 4, as a convoy of passengers will travel to Parachinar in a security cordon.

Under the agreement signed in a Grand jirga all bunkers will be demolished within 15 days. All types of arms will be collected and handed over to the government.

After the peace deal for normalization in Kurram, sit-ins still continuing in Parachinar and Baggan area of Lower Kurram region. The participants of Prachinar sit-in demanding of the government to ensure security by opening all roads including the main highway.

While the participants of Baggan sit-in insisting that they will not end the protest until handing over of all arms and demolition of bunders. Protesters also demanding compensation for the shops and homes destroyed in Baggan Bazaar.

The three-week-long Grand jirga convened to address the unrest in Kurram was successfully concluded with both parties signed an agreement.

Jirga members emphasized that both parties are bound to implement the decisions of the Apex Committee.