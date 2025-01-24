Fourth aid convoy to ‘depart’ for Parachinar today

KURRAM: A fourth aid convoy, comprising 70 vehicles loaded with essential supplies, all set to depart for Parachinar today, ARY News reported citing official sources.

According to official sources, the convoy will carry flour, sugar, fruits, vegetables, and medicines to support the affected population.

This aid convoy is reportedly the largest to date, in terms of the quantity of relief supplies. The district administration and police will ensure the security of the convoy, with security forces also on standby to provide assistance, sources added.

In addition to the aid convoy, the distribution of compensation to those affected by the recent incidents in Kurram will commence today. The authorities are working to provide relief and support to the affected communities.

Earlier, security forces took control of Bagan Bazaar in Kurram, aiming to restore order in the region.

Several bunkers, four each belonging to the Watezai tribe and Tori tribe in Irfani Kalay, have been vacated during the operation.

In the light of attacks on convoys and unrest, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

According to tribal elder Haji Kareem, door-to-door searches are being conducted to locate the miscreants involved.

Security sources confirmed that the operation is focused on eliminating threats and ensuring safety of travelers and residents in the area.

On January 18, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud said that a major operation will be launched in four locations of the district to eliminate the terrorists.

He said the displaced persons being relocated to Tal and Hangu for their safety.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared up in the restive region once more as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.