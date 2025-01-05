Acting DC appointed in Kurram amid ongoing turmoil

An acting Deputy Commissioner has been appointed in Kurram following the recent firing incident that left the current DC injured, ARY News reported.

According to reports, grade 18 officer Ashfaq Khan has been assigned the role of acting DC, according to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The injured Deputy Commissioner, Javedullah Mehsud, was targeted by unidentified militants and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. His condition remains under medical observation.

The appointment of an acting DC aims to ensure smooth administrative operations in the region during this critical time. Investigations into the attack are ongoing.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the restive region once more on Saturday, as Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident.

According to local administration, the deputy commissioner’s vehicle came under attack in in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. The deputy commissioner was rushed to Lower Alizai Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to stable.

DC Javedullah Mehsud is among those who played a significant part in attempts to bring calm back to the area.

It is to be noted here that the first convoy carrying supplies for Kurram is being transported to the region. The convoy, which includes food and other essential goods, is being be protected by security personnel, including the police, to ensure safety.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kurram peace deal will be implemented from Saturday January 4, as a convoy of passengers will travel to Parachinar in a security cordon.

Under the agreement signed in a Grand jirga all bunkers will be demolished within 15 days. All types of arms will be collected and handed over to the government.

The situation will likely to be returned to normalcy after handing over of arms and demolition of bunkers.

After the peace deal for normalization in Kurram, sit-ins still continuing in Parachinar and Baggan area of Lower Kurram region. The participants of Prachinar sit-in demanding of the government to ensure security by opening all roads including the main highway.