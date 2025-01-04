CM KP directs to place bounties on Kurram peace violators

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hints at announcing bounties on the heads of terrorists involved in the recent firing incident in Bagan area of lower Kurram, ARY News reported.

This decision was made during an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, where the situation following the attack on the Deputy Commissioner of Kurram and security personnel was reviewed.

The meeting, attended by IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other senior officials, emphasised strict legal action against those responsible for breaching the peace agreement in the area.

It was decided that all individuals involved in the firing incident would be prosecuted, with cases registered and immediate arrests to follow.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that there would be no leniency for terrorists or those facilitating them.

In a major development, militants behind the attack on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud in Kurram district have been identified.

According to official sources, the attack, which occurred on Saturday, left Deputy Commissioner and three security personnel injured.

Sources revealed that in addition to the five suspects, cases will be registered against other facilitators involved in the attack. The individuals involved in firing will be handed over to the authorities and arrests will be made promptly after the case is registered.

The Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold a high-level meeting in Kohat on Sunday, which will be attended by the RPO Kohat, DPO Kurram, and other senior officials whereas the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also attend the meeting, sources said.

Earlier, the initial investigation report of attack on a convoy carrying food, medicine, and other essential items in Kurram, Pakistan, revealed new details, ARY News reported.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the restive region once more today, as Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident.

According to reports, the convoy was on its way to Kurram when armed men opened fire on the deputy commissioner’s vehicle and other official cars leaving him injured along with a police officer, and a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel. The attack occurred around 10:35 am, amid negotiations between local authorities and militants to clear the road before the convoy’s departure.