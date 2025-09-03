Six killed in firing on passenger vehicle in Kurram

KURRAM: At least six people were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a passenger vehicle in Lower Kurram area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, police said.

According to officials, the vehicle was traveling from Para Chamakni to Kohat when four armed men ambushed it in the Ahmad Jani Kalli area. All six passengers died on the spot.

Police said the area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation was launched to trace the attackers.

The deceased were later laid to rest after funeral prayers in Amal Kot, while bereaved families staged a protest at Sadda Bypass road against the incident.

Earlier in March, warring tribes in Kurram district signed an eight-month peace agreement. This landmark deal, facilitated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, aimed to establish a long-lasting ceasefire and reopen the Tull-Parachinar main highway, which had been closed for an extended period.

Under the terms of the deal, both parties committed to resolving their differences through dialogue and negotiations, ensuring peace and maintaining law and order in the region. Both sides have also pledged full cooperation with the government and security forces.