Kurram peace deal to be implemented from Jan 04

KOHAT: Kurram peace deal will be implemented from Saturday January as a convoy of passengers will travel to Parachinar in a security cordon, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Under the agreement signed in a jirga all bunkers will be demolished within 15 days. All types of arms will be collected and handed over to the government.

The situation will likely to be returned to normalcy after handing over of arms and demolition of bunkers.

After the peace deal for normalization in Kurram, sit-ins still continuing in Parachinar and Baggan area of Lower Kurram region.

The participants of Prachinar sit-in demanding of the government to ensure security by opening all roads including the main highway.

While the participants of Baggan sit-in insisting that they will not end the protest until handing over of all arms and demolition of bunders. Protesters also demanding compensation for the shops and homes destroyed in Baggan Bazaar.

The three-week-long Grand jirga convened to address the unrest in Kurram was successfully concluded with both parties signed an agreement.

Jirga members emphasized that both parties are bound to implement the decisions of the Apex Committee.

A 16-member committee, comprising representatives from both sides, will be formed to oversee the process. Additionally, a plan will be devised under government supervision to collect weapons.

A member of jirga Abdullah Khan said that bunkers and fortifications from Teri Mangal to Chehri will be dismantled. All roads and routes, including the Tal-Parachinar Road, will be reopened for public use.