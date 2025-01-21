Kurram: Tal-Para Chinar Road closed for search operations

KURRAM: The district administration has closed Tal-Para Chinar Road for one week owing to search operations in areas of strife-torn Lower Kurram.

Local administration has announced that due to search operations in several areas of Lower Kurram Tal-Para Chinar Road will remain closed.

Meanwhile, a protest sit-in continuing at Mandori, as the central highway has been blocked for last 113 days.

Kurram’s district administration has said that arrangements being made for the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Meanwhile, a convoy of 22 trucks carrying relief items including edibles, medicines and other essential commodities have reached Hangu.

Earlier, security forces taken control of Bagan Bazaar in Kurram, aiming to restore order in the region.

Several bunkers, four each belonging to the Watezai tribe and Tori tribe in Irfani Kalay, have been vacated during the operation.

In the light of attacks on convoys and unrest, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

According to tribal elder Haji Kareem, door-to-door searches are being conducted to locate the miscreants involved.

Security sources confirmed that the operation is focused on eliminating threats and ensuring safety of travelers and residents in the area.

On January 18, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud said that a major operation will be launched in four locations of the district to eliminate the terrorists.

He said the displaced persons being relocated to Tal and Hangu for their safety.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared up in the restive region once more as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.