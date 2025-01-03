First convoy of supplies to depart for Kurram tomorrow

The first convoy carrying supplies for Kurram will depart tomorrow, announced the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the convoy, which includes food and other essential goods, will be protected by security personnel, including the police, to ensure safety.

The provincial and federal governments have committed to providing full cooperation to ensure the success of the agreement.

The Chief Secretary also urged the peace committees to fully cooperate with the institutions involved in the process. He emphasized that the peace committees would not allow any miscreant to harm the convoy.

The Chief Secretary further assured that the government is fully aware of Kurram’s issues and that implementing the peace agreement is a top priority.

Meanwhile, food supply vehicles for Parachinar have been dispatched from Peshawar, according to the Acting Deputy Commissioner of Kurram. The convoy will gather at the Tilla and Kurram’s border areas and will depart for Parachinar tomorrow morning, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Zahid Usman.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kurram peace deal will be implemented from Saturday January 4, as a convoy of passengers will travel to Parachinar in a security cordon.

Under the agreement signed in a Grand jirga all bunkers will be demolished within 15 days. All types of arms will be collected and handed over to the government.

The situation will likely to be returned to normalcy after handing over of arms and demolition of bunkers.

After the peace deal for normalization in Kurram, sit-ins still continuing in Parachinar and Baggan area of Lower Kurram region.

The participants of Prachinar sit-in demanding of the government to ensure security by opening all roads including the main highway.

While the participants of Baggan sit-in insisting that they will not end the protest until handing over of all arms and demolition of bunders. Protesters also demanding compensation for the shops and homes destroyed in Baggan Bazaar.

The three-week-long Grand jirga convened to address the unrest in Kurram was successfully concluded with both parties signed an agreement.

Jirga members emphasized that both parties are bound to implement the decisions of the Apex Committee.

A 16-member committee, comprising representatives from both sides, will be formed to oversee the process. Additionally, a plan will be devised under government supervision to collect weapons.

A member of jirga Abdullah Khan said that bunkers and fortifications from Teri Mangal to Chehri will be dismantled. All roads and routes, including the Tal-Parachinar Road, will be reopened for public use.