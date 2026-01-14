Kurupt hospitalised due to serious health complications

Legendary West Coast rapper and Tha Dogg Pound co-founder Kurupt has been hospitalised for several weeks following serious health complications.

While the specific nature of his medical condition has not been publicly disclosed, sources close to the artist say his health is steadily improving, and he is now on the road to recovery.

Kurupt, born Ricardo Brown, remains under medical care as physicians continue to monitor his progress. Insiders declined to specify the illness but emphasised that the 53-year-old artist is responding positively to treatment and continues to regain his strength.

The hip-hop community has rallied behind the veteran lyricist. On Monday night, fellow Dogg Pound member and longtime collaborator Daz Dillinger shared a message of support on social media. Referring to Kurupt as his “big brother,” Daz urged fans to send prayers and well-wishes.

“GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE… let him know that we love him,” Dillinger wrote.

Before his hospitalisation, Kurupt had been active on social media, sharing his optimism for the new year. In early January, he posted a photo featuring Kendrick Lamar and family members, signalling a positive outlook for 2026. Lamar has frequently praised Kurupt’s influence on the genre, previously citing him as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Kurupt rose to international prominence in the 1990s as a core member of the Death Row Records roster. As one half of Tha Dogg Pound, his technical lyrical skill and rhythmic flow helped define the sound of West Coast hip-hop.

As of Wednesday, fans and colleagues continue to await further updates, remaining hopeful for a full recovery and Kurupt’s eventual return to the stage.