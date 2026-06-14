KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has rolled out a new long-term residency system for foreign investors, offering permits of up to 15 years as part of a broader push to attract investment while tightening oversight of who qualifies.

The new framework, issued under Cabinet Resolution No. 651 of 2026 and published in Kuwait Alyoum, sets out detailed conditions covering financial strength, business activity and legal compliance.

Under the scheme, residency can be granted to owners of licensed investment companies, business partners and senior executives, along with their immediate family members, including spouses, parents and children.

To qualify, investors will need to meet fairly high financial thresholds. Companies must have at least KD 1 million in capital and a minimum investment size of KD 5 million (about $16.3 million). Authorities also require proof that the money is actually held in Kuwait and that the business is genuinely operating in the country, not just on paper.

The process will be handled through the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), which will review applications and make recommendations, while final approval will sit with the Ministry of Interior’s residency department.

Applicants must also provide a clean criminal record and a passport valid for at least six months. Officials have warned that any false or forged documents will lead to rejection and could result in legal action.

Once a complete application is submitted, KDIPA is expected to respond within five working days, although it can request more information if needed. If applicants fail to respond within 30 days, their application will be automatically dropped.

Even after approval, residency won’t be permanent in practice. Investors will need to keep meeting all conditions throughout their stay, and renewals must be filed at least 60 days before expiry.

Officials say the aim is to make the system more attractive for serious investors, while keeping tighter checks on compliance and local employment rules, including quotas for hiring Kuwaiti nationals.