KUWAIT CITY: Acting Director General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Duaij Al-Otaibi, has confirmed that Kuwait International Airport remains safe and fully operational, emphasizing that passenger safety and the protection of lives and property are the top priorities.

Speaking to the Kuwait News Agency, Al-Otaibi said the current security arrangements are precautionary, designed to ensure maximum safety even if they cause some operational inconvenience.

He noted that boarding bridges are temporarily not in use for security reasons, with passengers being transported to aircraft by buses. A return to normal boarding procedures is under review, pending ongoing assessments with relevant authorities.

To assist vulnerable travelers, the airport has introduced special facilities, including electric wheelchairs, elevators, and dedicated support services for elderly passengers and people with special needs, ensuring smoother movement within the terminal.

Al-Otaibi added that the main terminal gate is expected to reopen in the coming days once safety evaluations are completed in coordination with security agencies, including the Ministry of Interior and the General Fire Force.

Highlighting operational challenges, he urged passengers to avoid booking flights without traveling or arriving late, noting that such practices disrupt airline operations and inconvenience other travelers—particularly amid increased demand for medical and educational travel.

He further revealed that damage to the airport’s control tower—described as one of the most advanced in the world—was documented through audio and video following what Kuwait termed a hostile incident attributed to Iran. The incident has been condemned by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Despite some damage to radar and technical systems, Al-Otaibi said they were restored in record time through coordinated national efforts.

He also acknowledged strong support from senior leadership, including field inspections by the Prime Minister, and praised regional cooperation—particularly assistance from Saudi aviation authorities in supporting Kuwaiti carriers during operational adjustments.

Al-Otaibi confirmed that Kuwait has begun a phased reopening of air operations following an earlier precautionary suspension of airspace, with flights gradually resuming in coordination with international partners to ensure full operational stability.