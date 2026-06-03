Kuwait airport terminal reportedly damaged in drone attack

The first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahd Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, has visited Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport following reported damage linked to a drone incident attributed by officials to Iranian aggression.

During the inspection, Sheikh Fahd assessed structural and operational damage and was briefed by authorities on the incident and ongoing response efforts.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait has called for a comprehensive technical assessment and the swift implementation of necessary procedures in coordination with relevant authorities.

He also applauded the rapid response and safety procedures carried out by on-site teams.

In a separate visit, the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait’s Undersecretary, Major General Abdulwahab Ahmed Al-Wahaib, also inspected the site to review the damage and evaluate the impact on airport infrastructure.