Kuwait Airways announces special flights from Europe and Middle East

Kuwait Airways has announced a series of special flights from several international cities to help passengers return to Kuwait, according to statements released by the national carrier.

In a press statement, Kuwait Airways said a special flight from Paris to Dammam Airport will operate on Friday. Flight KU168D is scheduled to depart Paris at 11:00 am local time and arrive in Dammam at 07:20 pm on the same day.

The airline said this will be the final scheduled flight for passengers currently in Europe wishing to return to Kuwait.

Travellers in Europe who wish to return have been advised to head to Paris airport and secure seats on the flight.

It added that expatriate passengers must obtain a transit visa from Saudi Arabia to transit through the country.

Reservations can be made by contacting the customer service call center at (171) or through WhatsApp at +965 1802050, the airline added.

In a separate announcement, Kuwait Airways said it would operate a special flight from Amman to Dammam. Flight KU562D is scheduled to depart Amman at 12:00 am on Thursday local time and arrive in Dammam at 02:20 pm the same day.

The airline called on travelers currently near Jordan who wish to return to Kuwait to travel to Amman and book seats on the flight. It noted that expatriate passengers must obtain a transit visa from Saudi Arabia to transit through the country.

The airline also confirmed a special flight from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport. Flight KU158D departed at 11:00 am local time on Tuesday and was expected to arrive in Dammam at 03:00 pm.

Kuwait Airways called on travelers currently in Turkey who wish to return to Kuwait to head to Sabiha Gokcen Airport and book seats on the flight. It noted that expatriate passengers must obtain a transit visa from Saudi Arabia to travel.