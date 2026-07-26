Kuwait Airways denies reports of flight cancellations

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Airways has denied reports circulating on social media claiming that the airline has cancelled its flights, describing the information as incorrect.

In a statement posted on its official account on X, Kuwait Airways confirmed that all flights are operating according to the approved schedule and that its operational procedures are continuing normally.

The national carrier urged passengers to rely only on official company channels for updates and avoid following unverified information or rumors shared on social media platforms.

Kuwait Airways reiterated that any announcements regarding flight operations will be issued through its official communication channels.