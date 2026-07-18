Kuwait Airways has announced to rescheduled most of its flights after operations at Kuwait International Airport were temporarily suspended following what Kuwaiti authorities described as an Iranian attack targeting Kuwait.

In a statement, Kuwait Airways said the flight schedule had been adjusted after take-offs and landings were halted as a precautionary measure.

The airline urged passengers to check the status of their flights, adding that updates would be sent via text message to the contact numbers provided at the time of booking.

Kuwait Airways advised travelers requiring additional information to contact its customer service center by calling 171 from within country or +965 24345555 (extension 171) from outside the country.

Passengers may also seek assistance through the airline’s WhatsApp service at +965 1802050.

The airline thanked customers for their patience and said the safety and security of passengers remained its highest priority.

Airport operations were temporarily affected after the Iranian attack prompted authorities to suspend flight movements, leading airlines to adjust schedules until normal operations could safely resume.