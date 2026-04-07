Kuwait Airways to resume Colombo flights

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways has announced it will resume commercial flights to and from Colombo from 15 April 2026, operating via Dammam.

The acting chief executive of the airline, Abdulwahab Al-Shatti, said that the Colombo route was being reinstated due to its importance to passengers.

He added that the company had recently mobilized resources and operational systems to handle travel demand and expand connectivity across key destinations.

Al-Shatti further said that the resumption of flights to Colombo is part of a broader network expansion through Dammam, which already includes routes to cities such as London, Cairo, Istanbul, Lahore, Amman, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Manila.

He noted that the Kuwait Airways total network has now expanded to 11 destinations operated via Dammam.

He also said Kuwait Airways has also introduced a visa application service for residents of Saudi Arabia, available to passengers holding confirmed bookings with the airline.