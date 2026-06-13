Kuwait Airways resumes operations after airspace reopens

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Airways has resumed all departing and arriving flights following the reopening of Kuwaiti airspace and the restoration of normal air traffic operations, in accordance with directives issued by the relevant authorities.

The national carrier said the country’s airspace had been temporarily closed at 4:50 a.m. on Thursday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of air navigation and passengers.

Kuwait Airways said it is currently working to reschedule flights affected by the temporary suspension, with operations set to continue according to the approved flight schedule.

The airline also announced that passengers booked to travel on Thursday will be exempt from cancellation and modification fees if they choose to cancel or change their reservations.

Expressing appreciation for customers’ patience and cooperation, the airline reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of passenger safety and service quality.

Passengers seeking further information can contact Kuwait Airways’ customer service by calling 171 from within Kuwait or +965 2434 5555 ext. 171 from abroad. Assistance is also available via WhatsApp at +965 1802 050 or through authorized travel agents.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that normal air traffic has resumed in Kuwaiti airspace after the circumstances that prompted the precautionary closure had subsided.

Kuwait says morning Iran strikes hit airport radar, caused injuries

Earlier, Kuwait said Iranian strikes that targeted its territory on Thursday morning and forced a temporary airspace closure had damaged an airport radar and caused injuries.

This marked the second Iranian attack on Kuwait’s only international airport in just over a week, after a drone strike killed an Indian national and injured 63 people on June 3.

“The airport’s radar was targeted this morning,” Kuwait’s civil aviation body said in a letter addressed to the International Civil Aviation Organization.