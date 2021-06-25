Kuwait allows stranded expat students to appear for in-person exams

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has allowed stranded expat students to return to the country and appear for their in-person exams. The decision applies to students who are in grade 12 and are required to sit in for their second round of exams.

The Ministry of Education is coordinating with the Ministry of Interior and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to falicitate the return of stranded students by July 4, local media reported.

A month ago, the Ministry of Education requested that the government allow students stranded abroad so that they can take the exams in person. Then on June 7, the COVID-19 emergency committee at the Ministry of Health held a meeting where they reviewed the specifics of the request.