Kuwait announces final date for transfer of workers

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has set Tuesday, June 30, as the final deadline for submitting applications to transfer workers registered in restricted sectors to other sectors under an exceptional temporary measure.

According to informed sources, the move is being implemented under Ministerial Decision No. 2/2026 and applies to workers employed in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), industry, agriculture, livestock, and fishing sectors.

Applications must be submitted exclusively through the “As’hal” portal. Authorities stressed that all transfer requests require the prior approval of the original employer (sponsor).

The prospective employer must submit the transfer application through the designated online service, and the request will only be processed after the current sponsor grants approval.

PAM emphasized that the exceptional decision is intended to address temporary labor shortages caused by current regional circumstances and recruitment challenges, while maintaining legal protections for both employers and workers.

The authority also made it clear that it will not consider labor complaints related to a sponsor’s refusal to approve a transfer, saying the measure is aimed at preventing random movement of workers and ensuring stability in the labor market.

Officials said the temporary policy is designed to redistribute the existing workforce to support vital sectors, ensure business continuity, and prevent disruptions to production during the current period.