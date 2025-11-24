Kuwait announces major overhaul of residency rules

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced extensive reforms to the country’s immigration system, introducing higher visa fees, new residency categories, and stricter rules for dependents and domestic workers.

The updated regulations, described as the most comprehensive in years, will come into effect on December 23, 2025.

Under the new law, visa fees have been increased across most categories. Family residence now requires a minimum salary of KD800, while fees for sponsoring dependents other than spouses and children have been raised to KD300 per year.

The changes standardize fees for entry visas, residency permits, renewals, and transfers, simplifying procedures while increasing government revenue. Long-term residency schemes for investors and property owners also carry revised charges.

The new regulations introduce updated penalty structures for overstaying visitors, with fines calculated daily and capped according to visa type.

Updated Visa Categories, Fees

The regulations cover all types of visas, including family visits, medical treatment, commercial and business visits, tourism, work (government, private, and oil sector), study, and domestic worker visas.

Visit visas: KD10 applies to all categories, including tourism, family, medical, business, and work-related entry visas. Most visit visas are valid for three months and can be renewed once for the same period, up to one year. Multiple-entry visas may be valid for one year, with each stay limited to one month.

Residency permits:

Fees vary based on residency type and sponsor:

Government and private sector work permits: KD20 per year Investor residencies: KD50 per year Property owner residencies: KD500 per year Domestic workers sponsored by Kuwaiti families: KD10 per year Self-sponsor category (foreigners demonstrating independent income): KD20 per year

Dependent fees: Government/private sector workers: KD20 per dependent Investors or religious workers: KD40 per dependent Property owners: KD100 per dependent



Certain categories, such as children of Kuwaiti mothers, spouses of Kuwaiti citizens, and children of citizens, benefit from reduced or waived fees, ensuring that families and vulnerable groups are not disproportionately affected.

The overhaul aims to modernize Kuwait’s residency framework, aligning it with the country’s evolving social and economic priorities while providing comprehensive regulations for all entry visas and residency permits.