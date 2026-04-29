Kuwait announces return of in-person school classes

Kuwait Ministry of Education has confirmed its readiness to implement the Cabinet’s decision to resume in-person learning for secondary school students in Grades 10, 11, and 12 starting Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The plan also includes the return of teaching and administrative staff, signaling a major step toward restoring regular school operations and classroom-based instruction.

In its official statement, the ministry highlighted that the العودة will follow a comprehensive and well-organized strategy designed to maintain both safety and educational continuity. Detailed administrative and operational guidelines are expected to be issued soon to facilitate an efficient transition.

Kuwait officials emphasized that the new plan builds on insights gained during the дистан learning period. Customized approaches have been developed to suit various education sectors, including public, private, religious, and special education institutions.

The Kuwait ministry underscored the need to maintain a balance between the rights and responsibilities of students and educators during this transition, ensuring cooperation from all parties involved.

Authorities noted that the decision comes after thorough technical and on-ground preparations, including equipping schools and ensuring that both academic and administrative staff are fully prepared for the return.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Kuwait ministry stated that student well-being and academic progress remain central to the plan, with efforts focused on creating a stable, supportive, and effective learning environment.