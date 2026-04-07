Kuwait provides major relief to citizens

KUWAIT: The Ministry for Commerce and Industry of Kuwait has announced a temporary subsidy on basic commodities aimed at maintaining stable prices and ensuring a steady supply of essential goods amid global market disruptions.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait, Marwa Al-Jaidan has said that the measure is designed to protect consumers from rising costs linked to supply chain challenges, while also helping importers manage increased expenses.

She said the decision takes effect from the date of issuance until June 30, indicating the ministry reserves the right to extend it as circumstances dictate.

She added that this is part of ongoing efforts to enhance food security and ensure the stability of the local market in light of the current challenges.

About the goods covered by the subsidy, Marwa Al-Jaidan disclosed that some products, such as long-life milk and eggs, are produced locally, and the producing companies benefit from feed support programs in coordination with the relevant authorities.

She also emphasized that the ministry has the authority to add other goods, such as meat, to the subsidy list as needed, especially if they are affected by global supply disruptions.

She confirmed that the ministry has intensified its field monitoring since the beginning of the crisis, deploying inspection teams to monitor prices and goods availability, as well as to ensure that beneficiary companies adhere to the subsidy terms.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait, Marwa Al-Jaidan, has also warned that any company proven to have violated the regulations will face strict measures, including full refund of the subsidy amount and exclusion from subsidy programs in the future.