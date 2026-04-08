Kuwait praises role of Pakistan in Iran-US war ceasefire

Kuwait has praised Pakistan’s diplomatic role in helping ease tensions between Iran and the US, following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement by US President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait has welcomed the ceasefire and expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts that helped prevent further escalation and reaffirmed its support for mediation initiatives aimed at restoring calm.

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Kuwait emphasized the importance of full adherence to the ceasefire, calling for conditions that would support dialogue and a comprehensive, lasting settlement to enhance regional security and stability.

Kuwait also urged Iran and allied groups to immediately cease hostile actions and respect the sovereignty of states, stressing the need to prevent further violations.

The statement further emphasised the need to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and other key maritime routes, in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.