Kuwait approves 235,000 visit visas since launch of ‘Kuwait Visa’ platform

KUWAIT CITY: Immigration departments across Kuwait’s six governorates have approved approximately 235,000 visit visas since the launch of the “Kuwait Visa” platform in July, according to a security source quoted by Al-Anba.

The source confirmed that visit visas are now open to all nationalities, marking a shift from the previous restrictions. Each residency department is processing around 1,000 applications daily, amounting to about 6,000 visit visas issued across the country every day.

The approvals reflect a balanced mix of nationalities, with Arab and Asian applicants alternating as the top recipients on different days. The total also includes visas issued during the Gulf Zain 26 Cup, recently hosted in Kuwait.

The official noted that the relaxed procedures are part of government efforts to promote tourism and facilitate travel for business and family purposes.

Authorities are, however, reviewing applications for fourth-degree relatives, questioning how expatriates earning around KD 250 can support such visits.

Family visits for elderly relatives are being assessed on a case-by-case basis, depending on the applicant’s profession and income level.

The source warned expatriates against violating visa regulations by allowing visiting relatives to work, stressing that offenders will face deportation and sponsors will be blacklisted from re-entry.

Applications can be submitted online via the “Kuwait e-Visa” portal, which grants electronic visas to eligible categories.

Regarding GCC residents, the source clarified that only certain professionals — including managers and doctors — qualify for visas on arrival. Others are advised to apply in advance through the “Kuwait Visa” platform.

The digital portal currently provides four main services: tourist, family visit, government, and business visas, while waiving both the salary and national carrier conditions previously required for family visit applications.