Kuwait approves alternative housing plan for apartment owners

Legal Advice and Legislation Department of Kuwait has officially approved an in-kind compensation plan for citizens owning apartments in the Sabah Al-Salem Residential Complex.

Under this plan, eligible property owners will receive alternative housing units in Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City, Kuwait, in accordance with Law No. 33 of 1964 and its subsequent amendments.

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) had previously submitted a request to expropriate the complex, proposing to compensate owners with housing units from PAHW’s inventory in Sabah Al-Ahmad City. The proposal was reviewed by the Cabinet on March 26.

Temporary residents who meet specific eligibility conditions will also be allowed to rent alternative units at subsidized rates. Rental charges will be determined based on unit size, category, and associated service fees.

The Cabinet has directed the PAHW to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance, the Legal Advice and Legislation Department, and the Expropriation for Public Benefit Department to finalize legal procedures and submit formal recommendations.

A letter from the Expropriation Department emphasized that a Cabinet resolution is necessary to formally begin the process under Law No. 33/1964 and Decree No. 131/1986.

The Women’s Housing Affairs Team also suggested relocating vulnerable female residents to safer housing under PAHW initiatives, aiming to enhance their quality of life.

Key details of the relocation plan include:

401 tenants will be moved to units in Sabah Al-Ahmad City.

123 owners will receive either alternative housing or monetary compensation after settling outstanding dues.

16 pending ownership cases may be recognized as eligible owners if documentation is completed prior to Cabinet approval.

