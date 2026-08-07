Kuwait arrests 48 expats for violations

The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has said that 48 expats have been arrested during an inspection campaign for alleged violations of residency and labor laws in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area.

The operation was carried out by the General Department of Criminal Investigation and the Residence Affairs Investigation Department, in coordination with the Public Authority for Manpower.

Officials inspected 120 commercial establishments as part of what the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait described as ongoing efforts to enforce residency and employment regulations.

According to the ministry, those arrested included nine people accused of violating Article 20, which relates to domestic worker residency violations, as well as one individual reported as absconding under the same category.

The operation also led to the arrest of 36 people for alleged violations of Article 18, which is a violation of private sector residency rules.

Another Article 18 violator was found to be linked to a non-existent company and was wanted under an existing arrest warrant.

One person was also detained for allegedly violating Article 22, which applies to dependent visa holders.

The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has said necessary legal and administrative procedures have been taken against all those arrested, and they will be referred to the competent authorities for further action.

It added that similar inspection campaigns will continue across Kuwait as part of efforts to enforce residency and labor laws.