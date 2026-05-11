Kuwaiti authorities have closed an unlicensed restaurant operating from a private residence after inspectors discovered spoiled food and multiple breaches of public health regulations during a joint inspection campaign.

The operation was conducted by the Kuwait Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition following reports that meals were being prepared and sold illegally from a residential property in the Capital Governorate.

During the raid, officials reportedly seized large quantities of food deemed unsafe for human consumption, with inspectors describing conditions at the site as unhygienic and in violation of health and safety standards.

Kuwait authorities also uncovered banned “Tombac” tobacco products stored at the premises, prompting additional legal action against those involved.

Those responsible for operating the illegal food business have been referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials said inspection campaigns targeting unlicensed commercial activities and public health violations will continue across Kuwait as part of wider efforts to safeguard consumers and enforce food safety regulations.