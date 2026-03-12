Kuwait Bans Plays, Parties, and Weddings During Eid al-Fitr

KUWAIT CITY: In response to ongoing security concerns in the country and the region, the Kuwait Ministry of Interior has announced a temporary ban on plays, parties, and weddings during the Eid al-Fitr period, effective immediately and until further notice.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter account, the Ministry said, “In light of the current circumstances facing the country and region, and as part of the Ministry of Interior’s ongoing monitoring of security developments, it is committed to taking necessary preventive measures to preserve society’s security and the safety of citizens and residents, and to enhance the capabilities of relevant authorities to address any emergencies under current conditions.”

The ministry emphasized that this precautionary measure aims to reduce large gatherings, ensure public safety, and enhance the ability of authorities to respond to emergencies under the current circumstances.

Citizens and residents are urged to fully comply with the directive and cooperate with the competent authorities. Citizens were also called upon to exercise national responsibility and prioritise the public interest to ensure the security and stability of the country.

Violations of these instructions will result in legal accountability.The Ministry called on everyone to demonstrate national responsibility, prioritize the public interest, and contribute to maintaining the security and stability of the country.

Earlier, Kuwait had announced two possible schedules for Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees in ministries and government entities. If Ramadan ends on Thursday, March 19, the holidays will extend from Thursday through Monday, while if Ramadan ends on Wednesday, March 18, the holidays will run from Thursday through Sunday.