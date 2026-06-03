Kuwait claims intercepting 13 missiles, 17 drones

The Ministry of Defense of Kuwait says its armed forces intercepted 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones that entered Kuwaiti airspace over several residential areas, with debris falling in some locations.

In a media briefing, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Kuwait, Brigadier General Saud Al-Otayan, described the incident as part of what he called “sinful Iranian aggressions” against Kuwait.

He said the military continued to take operational measures to counter threats and safeguard national security.

Another defence spokesperson, Brigadier General Saud Al-Otaibi, said the attack had targeted civilian and vital infrastructure, including Kuwait International Airport, resulting in deaths and injuries, according to his statement.

He stressed that the public should avoid affected areas and cautioned against filming or sharing images or videos of interception sites or debris, saying such actions could endanger public safety and violate official instructions.