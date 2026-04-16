Kuwait environmental authorities have reassured the public that both drinking water and seawater remain safe, following weeks of comprehensive testing and monitoring.

Abdullah Al-Yateem, Director of the Chemical Testing Department at the Environment Public Authority (EPA), said ongoing analysis over the past six weeks has detected no traces of harmful chemical pollutants.

He asserted that marine life, including fish and shellfish, as well as seabed sediments, also show no signs of contamination, reflecting a stable environmental outlook.

The EPA Kuwait continues to carry out routine inspections across the country’s northern, central and southern marine zones. During these operations, specialists collect water samples and measure key environmental indicators such as temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen and pH levels to assess overall water quality.

According to officials, samples are handled under strict scientific protocols before undergoing detailed laboratory analysis. Advanced equipment, including spectrometers and chromatographs, is used to identify even minute traces of pollutants such as heavy metals and hydrocarbons. Quality assurance procedures, including regular calibration and the use of reference samples, ensure that results meet international standards.

Monitoring efforts extend beyond water testing. Authorities are also examining marine organisms and seabed sediments, which act as long-term indicators of environmental health and help track any emerging contamination in the marine ecosystem.

Officials noted that surveillance has been intensified during the seasonal transition towards summer, a period typically associated with increased biological activity in marine environments. Despite this, all indicators remain within normal limits, with no unusual or concerning developments reported.

The EPA added that it is continuing to enhance its technical capabilities through laboratory upgrades and the adoption of modern analytical technologies, alongside the training of specialised personnel. Authorities maintain that the overall environmental situation is stable and remains under constant observation.