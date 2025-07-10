Kuwait deports 6300 foreigners over violation of residency, labour laws

Kuwait authorities deported around 6,300 foreigners in two months for violating residency and labour regulations, local media reported.

According to data from the Correctional Institutions Sector’s Deportation and Detention Department, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior deported almost 6,300 foreign nationals in May and June 2025, according to local media.

Authorities said they are attempting to expedite the removal of people found in breach of residence and labor requirements, and the deportations are part of an ongoing drive to enforce these laws.

Several people who were deported had been recommended to the department by different internal sectors and, in certain situations, were the subject of court decisions.

“Ensuring that detainees get basic assistance and humanitarian care during their temporary imprisonment, the department is dedicated to accelerating deportation proceedings.”

Arrested individuals are processed and forwarded to the appropriate authorities for additional action.

As part of larger initiatives to control the labour market and police immigration regulations, the Ministry of Interior has increased enforcement in recent months.