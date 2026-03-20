Drone attacks hit Kuwait oil refineries

Drone strikes have targeted two oil facilities in Kuwait, causing fires but no reported casualties, authorities say.

According to a statement from Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, an operational unit at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery, part of the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), was struck early on Thursday, causing a small fire, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) confirmed.

Read Also: Kuwait launches mobile alert system for emergencies

Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and succeeded in extinguishing a small fire at the site. The company said the situation was brought under control while maintaining “the highest safety standards”.

Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation, and KPC stated that further updates will be shared through official channels.

In a separate incident, KPC confirmed that another drone strike targeted a unit at the Abdullah Port Refinery, also operated by KNPC. The attack similarly caused a fire, which was contained by response teams.

KPC stated that all necessary precautionary measures were immediately implemented to ensure the safety of workers and to secure the facility.