Kuwait launches mobile alert system for emergencies

The General Directorate of Civil Defense of Kuwait, under the Ministry of Interior, has launched a trial phase of a new mobile alert system designed to warn residents of potential or ongoing dangers.

Authorities in Kuwait confirmed that recent alert messages received by users were part of a test and urged the public to disregard them, apologizing for any inconvenience caused.

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The system is designed to strengthen communication and improve public response during critical situations. It will operate at three alert levels based on the severity of the situation.

Level one represents the highest emergency with a warning tone, Level two delivers warning messages via SMS with a tone. Level three sends silent notifications. Users will have the option to manage and customize alert settings based on their preferences.

The service is initially being rolled out on Android and Huawei devices, with plans to expand to Apple devices at a later stage.

The initiative is being developed in coordination with telecom providers and forms part of wider government of Kuwait efforts to improve emergency preparedness and public safety across Kuwait.