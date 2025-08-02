Kuwait launches new E-Visa System to simplify travel

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has officially launched a new electronic visa (e-Visa) system aimed at simplifying travel procedures and advancing the country’s digital transformation agenda under Vision 2035.

The new portal, now live on e.gov.kw, allows eligible travellers to apply online for various visa types, including tourist, family, business, and official visit visas—eliminating the need for embassy visits or physical documentation.

The platform supports four visa types:

Tourist visa is valid for 90 days per entry, while family visit Visa, business visit visa, and official visit visa are valid for 30 days.

Each visa comes with clearly defined requirements and a streamlined digital application process.

The new system is part of broader efforts by the Kuwaiti government to modernise public services and enhance regional connectivity across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). It also supports Kuwait’s strategic push toward more efficient, citizen-focused digital governance.

Who Can Apply?

The e-Visa system is available to citizens of most European countries, North America, Australia, Japan, and all residents of GCC nations.

Applicants must meet specific documentation requirements based on their visa category.

Application Process:

Register on the e-Visa portal using an email address or government login, select the visa type based on travel purpose and upload the required documents, including

Passport bio page (valid for at least 6 months)

Passport-sized photo (white background)

Return flight and hotel reservations

Sponsor/invitation letter (if applicable)

Pay fees online (ranging from USD 10 to USD 30, depending on nationality). Applicant can track their application using a reference number or passport details.

Visa processing typically takes 1–3 business days. Once approved, the digital visa is emailed to applicants and can be printed or shown electronically upon arrival.

Visa Terms and Conditions:

Stay Duration: Tourist visas allow a 90-day stay; all other visas permit 30 days

Eligibility: Open to citizens of approved countries and all GCC residents

Visa on Arrival: Still available for some nationalities, but online applications are encouraged

Enforcement: Overstays may result in fines or future entry restrictions

For full details or to begin the application process, travellers are advised to visit the official portal at e.gov.kw.