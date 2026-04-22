The Public Authority for Manpower of Kuwait has rolled out a new package of digital services aiming to simplify and accelerate labour-related procedures through the “Ashal Services” portal.

The new services include issuing work permits, cancelling work permits for expatriate workers, and reversing work permit cancellations, to improve efficiency and reduce administrative procedures for employers and workers in the private sector.

According to the Authority, the upgraded services cover several residency categories, including:

Article (26): Spouses of Kuwaiti citizens (husbands or wives)

Article (27): Children of Kuwaiti citizens

Article (28): Widows or divorced spouses of Kuwaiti citizens

Article (29): Other relatives excluding spouses and children

Article (30): Individuals whose legal status has been amended

Work Permit Transfer and Cancellation Services

Under the new system, eligible expatriates can apply to transfer work permits from outside the sector, provided they meet certain conditions. These include holding a valid residency and passport, having no administrative suspensions on their records or those of their employers, and securing approval from relevant authorities.

In addition, the “Cancellation of Work Permit of Expatriate Workers” service facilitates the formal termination of work permits for eligible workers, provided there are no pending applications or administrative restrictions.

In addition, “Reversal of Work Permit Cancellation” allows employers to reinstate previously cancelled work permits under specific conditions, including confirmation that the worker’s residency remains valid within the private sector and that no administrative suspensions exist.

The Authority stressed that all transactions are subject to strict requirements to ensure proper processing. These include the worker’s physical presence in Kuwait, the validity of residency and passport, absence of file suspensions, and compliance with regulations governing private sector employment.

It also noted that no application should be pending for the same worker at the time of submission, and all procedures must align with approved legal frameworks based on residency type.

The initiative forms part of Kuwait’s broader strategy to modernise labour administration and enhance government services through digital platforms, reducing paperwork and improving service delivery for businesses and expatriate workers alike.