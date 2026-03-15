Kuwait authorities say air quality normal amid gas leak rumours

The Environment Public Authority of Kuwait has said that air quality levels across the country remain within normal limits, amid reports circulating on social media about a possible gas leak.

In a statement issued in coordination with Kuwaiti oil companies, the authority said monitoring systems had not detected any evidence of a gas leak.

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The authority added that readings from air quality monitoring stations showed gas and pollutant concentrations remained within standard environmental limits.

Officials emphasized that the air quality complies with established environmental and health standards, reassuring the public about safety in affected areas.