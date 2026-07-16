Kuwait fish farming project to be operational by 2030

A recent government report from Kuwait has stated that its marine fish farming project has reached 67% completion and is expected to become fully operational by 2030.

The ‘Economic Production of Multiple Marine Fish (Fish, Crustaceans, Molluscs, and Coral)’ project has been allocated a budget of KD 24 million. It is designed to boost local seafood production, stabilize market prices, and create a strategic reserve of marine products.

Authorities say the fish farming project aims to stabilize prices for consumers, combat monopolies, and provide a secure strategic reserve to ensure the stability of the local market, especially during geopolitical and global crises.

The project also seeks to develop Kuwait’s aquaculture industry, ensure a sustainable supply of fresh seafood, and prevent unjustified price increases.

The initiative aims to expand Kuwait’s aquaculture sector and reduce pressure on natural fish stocks by narrowing the gap between supply and demand.

Officials expect the project to create new employment opportunities for young people and support industries linked to seafood production, including fish processing, packaging, transportation, marketing, and marine feed manufacturing.

It will also provide a supportive environment for young Kuwaitis to establish their own small and medium-sized enterprises related to the sector.