ISLAMABAD: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for a two-day official visit amid reports of discussions between the two countries on expanding defence cooperation and energy partnerships.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will visit Pakistan from July 28 to 29, 2026, at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the visit, the Kuwaiti foreign minister will hold talks with Ishaq Dar, during which both sides will review the full range of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He is also expected to meet Pakistan’s leadership during his visit.

The Foreign Office said the visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Kuwait to further strengthen their longstanding partnership and expand cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.

The visit comes amid reports that Pakistan and Kuwait are holding discussions on a possible expanded defence agreement linked with energy cooperation and investment, according to a Reuters’ report.

Pakistan and Kuwait discuss expanded defence agreement

Several Gulf countries have reportedly approached Pakistan following Islamabad’s signing of a mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia last year.

Sources said the talks remain at an early stage and could face challenges due to rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

Earlier, reports suggested concerns in Islamabad that Pakistan’s defence pact with Saudi Arabia could potentially draw the country into wider regional conflicts.

Following an attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia, Pakistan conveyed to Iran that it would consider any attack on the kingdom as an attack on itself.