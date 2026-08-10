KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) of Kuwait has cancelled the residential addresses registered for 287 individuals following reports submitted by property owners or the demolition of the buildings where the individuals were previously registered.

PACI has instructed the affected individuals to register their new residential addresses within 30 days from the date of the announcement.

The new address can be registered either by visiting PACI, Kuwait directly or through the Sahel application, subject to submission of the required supporting documents.

Authorities have warned that failure to update the residential address within the specified period may result in a fine of up to KD 100, in accordance with Article 33 of Law No. 32 of 1982.

In a related development, PACI has introduced a “Removal of Address” service through the Sahel application. The service enables property owners to submit requests electronically to remove individuals from addresses associated with their properties.

Applicants can upload the necessary documents and follow the status of their requests through the application.

Read more: 344 lose Kuwait citizenship claim over ‘fake son’ revelation

The latest measures are part of PACI’s efforts to ensure that residential records remain accurate and reflect individuals’ actual places of residence.

Earlier, authorities in Kuwait withdrew the citizenship of a man who was found not to be the biological son of the person listed as his father on a citizenship file, following an investigation involving DNA testing and official Gulf records. The decision also affected 344 people, including those registered under his citizenship file

The case is part of a wider review of citizenship files by Kuwait’s Nationality Investigation Department and the Supreme Committee for Citizenship Investigation.

The original citizenship file listed 10 children linked to four wives, while two were registered without a recorded mother. Previous investigations established that six of the 10 were biological children of the original file holder, while two others were found not to be related.