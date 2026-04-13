Kuwait implements stricter eligibility for government rented housing in 2026

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has implemented new rules governing access to government-sponsored rented housing, aiming to enhance fairness and ensure that support reaches qualified beneficiaries through clearer, more transparent criteria.

Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Abdul Latif Al-Mishari, has issued Ministerial Decree No. 6 of 2026, according to an announcement by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare. This decree introduces amendments to several provisions within the Housing Welfare Regulations.

The updated rules introduce stricter eligibility requirements for registering, applying for, and maintaining rented housing. The Authority stated these changes are part of broader efforts to modernize housing regulations and promote equitable distribution of state support.

Under the new amendments, applicants will be disqualified if either spouse owns enough property to provide family housing or has previously received government housing assistance.

Families previously evicted from state housing due to violations are also excluded. Moreover, applicants or their spouses must not be receiving housing support or cash allowances from other sources.

The new regulations, now in effect following publication in the Official Gazette, impose strict criteria for applicants. Primarily, applicants must be Kuwaiti nationals and must not possess a valid commercial registration, though minor exceptions exist for small-scale or freelance activities.

Furthermore, a monthly income ceiling of 1,500 Kuwaiti dinars is established. While limited exceptions allow the cap to be raised to 2,000 dinars, these are reserved for special cases related to health or educational commitments.

The rules also specify a one-year waiting period for reapplication. Specifically, applicants whose special consideration requests are denied will be prohibited from reapplying for a full calendar year. The Authority has confirmed the immediate implementation of this decree.