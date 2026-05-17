KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Industry conducted a joint inspection campaign in the scrapyard area south of Amghara on Friday morning. This effort was coordinated with the Ministry of Interior and supported by the Kuwait Fire Force and the Public Authority for Manpower. The campaign is part of ongoing efforts to enhance oversight of industrial activities and reduce violations.

Officials stated that the campaign focused on monitoring encroachments on state property and ensuring compliance with the approved regulations and operational conditions governing industrial sites in the area.

During the inspection drive, authorities detected several violations and irregularities at the targeted locations. Legal measures were immediately taken against offenders, while several workers who violated regulations were apprehended and processed in line with established procedures by the Ministry of Interior.

The participating agencies carried out coordinated field inspections to detect unauthorized activities and verify that industrial zones are used only for their intended purposes.

The Public Authority for Industry stated that this campaign is part of a broader strategy to improve regulatory compliance, safeguard state property, and prevent misuse of industrial space.

Authorities confirmed that inspection and enforcement campaigns will continue in cooperation with relevant government bodies to ensure strict adherence to laws and regulations across all industrial and scrap areas nationwide.